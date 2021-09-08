Resident assaulted by security guards in highrise, eight detained

A 55-year-old resident of Lotus Boulevard high-rise society in Sector 100 alleged that he several security guards of the society assaulted him on Wednesday morning after they allegedly refused handover keys to the building’s shaft.

Complainant Suresh Kumar Singh, in his police complaint, said that the incident happened at around 11am.

“We were installing a broadband connection for which the technician needed access to the shaft area. I went to ask for the keys but the guards (in the lobby) refused saying they needed permission from their superiors,” said Singh in his police complaint. Singh alleged that the guards then misbehaved and assaulted him.

Upon hearing the commotion, several residents gathered in the lobby area hearing the commotion, he said.

Singh, in the complaint, said he suffered several injuries and that when he tried to retaliate, he was held back by another resident.

Despite multiple attempts, Singh could not be reached for comment.

A guard at the society, who did not wish to be named, said that Singh created the ruckus first when he pulled the guard on duty by his collar and slapped him for refusing to give him the key.

Police said an eyewitness called the local police post in-charge, following which a team of personnel was rushed to the spot.

“A case has been registered against the security-in charge and another guard based on the complaint of the resident. The matter allegedly escalated after he slapped a guard but the way he was attacked was very brutal. We have detained eight security personnel and are questioning them. We are scanning the CCTV footage also. Due action will be taken against all erring parties,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Kumar Ranvijay Singh.

Tej Prakash, president of the Apartment Owners Association of Lotus Boulevard society, said, “Following the incident, we immediately called for a resident’s forum. It has been decided that the security agency needs to be changed. We will come up with a plan in the next few days”

Residential bodies across the city have condemned the incident.

“Internal discords result in such unpleasant situations. Engaging untrained/ unskilled security personnels is another reason for such unfortunate situations. Safety of the resident is undoubtedly of prime importance,” said Rajiva Singh, president of Noida Federation of apartment owners associations.

