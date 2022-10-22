Residents clash at Noida high-rise, two arrested

A clash broke out between residents of Hyde Park housing society and security guards in Noida’s Sector 78 on Thursday night after which two people were arrested, police said on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida, informed that the society residents clashed with the security guards because of a dispute among residents regarding the functioning of the Hyde Park apartment owners’ association.

“A group of residents of the society was holding a general body meeting on Thursday evening when another faction and security guards stopped them. They had a dispute regarding the members of the AOA. This led to an argument between the two factions and it soon turned violent. As the two groups attacked each other, the security guards also got involved. A video of the incident was circulated on social media,” DCP Chander said.

DCP Chander further said that a non-cognisable report has been registered in the matter and two security guards have been arrested.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On the basis of a complaint submitted by two women, who suffered minor injuries in the clash, an NCR has been registered at the Sector 113 police station and two security guards have been arrested. We are examining the CCTV footage available to ascertain facts of the matter. There was no law and order situation in the society on Friday,” DCP Chander added.