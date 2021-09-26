Residents of Noida housing complex protest against developer

Noida: Residents of Civitech Stadia housing complex in Sector 79 on Sunday protested against the developer for failing to provide basic facilities such as proper lifts, well-planned parking space, and fire safety measures, among others. They also complained that the developer has not even been able to execute the registry of their flats for a long time now.

Civitech Stadia -- comprising around 520 units, out of which 300 are occupied -- is developed on five acres. The project is developed under the Noida authority’s ‘Sports City Scheme’ that was supposed to have adequate sports services.

“We shifted to this housing complex two years ago, thinking we would lead a peaceful life here. But the developer is not providing us the promised services. Lifts do not work properly, exit gate remains closed, parking space is improperly allotted, flats have not been registered, and the developer is not even returning ₹52,000 -- advance payment for electricity connection,” said Deepak Garg, president of Civitech Stadia residents’ association.

Buyers said they want to obtain individual electricity connections under a new policy. Earlier, developers used to take connections for all the flats together.

“The developer has sold parking on the surface, where it cannot be allowed, as it blocks the way of fire tender. And if we try to communicate these issues, the staff misbehaves with us. We do not understand why the developer is not refunding the ₹52,000 we had paid for the electricity connection,” Rishabh Gupta, joint secretary of Civitech Stadia residents’ association.

Meanwhile, Subodh Goel, managing director of Civitech Developers Private Limited, said the protest is completely unjustified. “Two years ago, people moved into their flats and paid ₹52,000 for the electricity connection. We have been providing them all the services properly, including electricity. Now, they want to obtain individual connections and want a refund. We are paying ₹12,000 out of the total ₹52,000 because the remaining ₹40,000 for the power load will be adjusted. How can we refund ₹40,000 that we paid to the government? All other issues are baseless because the lifts work properly, there are no parking issues, and our residential society has excellent common facilities... Registry of flats has been halted as the Noida authority has banned it, so it is not our fault,” said Goel.

Avinash Tripathi, Noida authority officer on special duty in-charge of the group housing, said, “We will look into the matter and take appropriate action if the homebuyers approach us.”