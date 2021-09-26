Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Residents of Noida housing complex protest against developer
noida news

Residents of Noida housing complex protest against developer

They also complained that the developer has not even been able to execute the registry of their flats for a long time now
By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Civitech Stadia -- comprising around 520 units, out of which 300 are occupied -- is developed on five acres. (Sourced)

Noida: Residents of Civitech Stadia housing complex in Sector 79 on Sunday protested against the developer for failing to provide basic facilities such as proper lifts, well-planned parking space, and fire safety measures, among others. They also complained that the developer has not even been able to execute the registry of their flats for a long time now.

Civitech Stadia -- comprising around 520 units, out of which 300 are occupied -- is developed on five acres. The project is developed under the Noida authority’s ‘Sports City Scheme’ that was supposed to have adequate sports services.

“We shifted to this housing complex two years ago, thinking we would lead a peaceful life here. But the developer is not providing us the promised services. Lifts do not work properly, exit gate remains closed, parking space is improperly allotted, flats have not been registered, and the developer is not even returning 52,000 -- advance payment for electricity connection,” said Deepak Garg, president of Civitech Stadia residents’ association.

Buyers said they want to obtain individual electricity connections under a new policy. Earlier, developers used to take connections for all the flats together.

RELATED STORIES

“The developer has sold parking on the surface, where it cannot be allowed, as it blocks the way of fire tender. And if we try to communicate these issues, the staff misbehaves with us. We do not understand why the developer is not refunding the 52,000 we had paid for the electricity connection,” Rishabh Gupta, joint secretary of Civitech Stadia residents’ association.

Meanwhile, Subodh Goel, managing director of Civitech Developers Private Limited, said the protest is completely unjustified. “Two years ago, people moved into their flats and paid 52,000 for the electricity connection. We have been providing them all the services properly, including electricity. Now, they want to obtain individual connections and want a refund. We are paying 12,000 out of the total 52,000 because the remaining 40,000 for the power load will be adjusted. How can we refund 40,000 that we paid to the government? All other issues are baseless because the lifts work properly, there are no parking issues, and our residential society has excellent common facilities... Registry of flats has been halted as the Noida authority has banned it, so it is not our fault,” said Goel.

Avinash Tripathi, Noida authority officer on special duty in-charge of the group housing, said, “We will look into the matter and take appropriate action if the homebuyers approach us.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mihir Bhoj row: Over 600 booked for organising mahapanchayat in Dadri

Noida’s Sports City scheme: Fate of 32K housing units hangs in balance

Centre gives in-principle approval to medical device park in Greater Noida

Mercury rises despite light rain in Noida
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP