Noida:Flood victims return to their homes after Yamuna recedes

In the aftermath of the flood caused by the swelling Yamuna, displaced families are now cautiously returning to their homes on the floodplains, eager to rebuild their lives and return to normalcy.

As per official data, 4210 displaced people sought shelter at 14 relief camps across the district since July 13, when the river’s waters surged beyond its banks. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Initially, the administration and police had enforced barricades, preventing people from returning to their homes in the flood-affected areas. However, the barricades were lifted on Thursday, allowing families to begin the process of rehabilitation.

District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, said, “Yes, people have started going back to their homes now, even though the administration remains vigilant about any potential rise in the Yamuna’s water levels. While some have already returned, there are still several individuals seeking refuge in the shelter homes. We continue to provide them with essential support, including food, sanitation, and medical check-ups. We are in the process of ascertaining the exact number of people who have returned to their homes.”

The flood affected not only the permanent residents living in farmhouses but also forced numerous families to seek refuge in temporary shelter homes set up by the authorities.

Birpal, a 52-year-old man who sought refuge with his family at the Wajidpur community center, returned to his farmhouse in Sector 135 after receiving a call from the owner. “Water has receded, and there seems to be no threat from the river now,” he said. “We have been living in the farmhouse’s outhouse for five years, and my family works in the gardening. While we appreciated the facilities provided at the shelter home, it’s time to resume work.”

Similar sentiments were shared by Khushboo, whose father is a nursery caretaker in Raipur Khadar village, and she works as a househelp in Sector 128 high-rise societies. “We need to start fixing the damages suffered by our nursery. We wanted to return earlier, but the barricades prevented us. Now, we are eager to get back to normalcy as soon as possible.”

According to officials, the water levels of the Hindon and Yamuna rivers have not risen in Gautam Budh Nagar in the last 24 hours.

BK Singh, executive engineer of the head works division, Agra Canal-Okhla, irrigation department, said that the Yamuna’s water level at Okhla Barrage in Noida had reduced from 198.50 on Wednesday to 198.20 on Thursday. The level of Hindon remains constant at 199.05 m.

However, the shelter homes have not been without their challenges. The district health department revealed that in the past one weeks, several cases of water-borne diseases and infections have been reported among the flood-affected victims seeking shelter.

Dr. Yatendra Singh, medical superintendent at CHC Bhangel, said, “Most patients are presented with water-borne diseases. Cholera accounted for at least 15% of the diagnoses, followed by gastroenteritis caused by viral infections in the intestine. Many patients also suffered from fungal infections due to prolonged exposure to damp conditions.” The medical staff provided treatment and care to the affected patients, with children presenting symptoms of cough and fever receiving prompt attention, he added.

