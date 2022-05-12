Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Road crash on Yamuna Expressway leaves five dead, UP CM condoles loss of lives

Two other people who were along with the deceased in an SUV have been hospitalised with injuries after the 5 am road crash, the police said. 
Representaional image.
Published on May 12, 2022 01:45 PM IST
PTI | , Noida

Five people, including four from Maharashtra and one from Karnataka, were killed in a road crash on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday morning, police said.  

Two other people who were along with the deceased in an SUV have been hospitalised with injuries after the 5 am road crash, the police said.   

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and directed Gautam Buddh Nagar district officials to ensure proper treatment to those injured.

"The seven people were in a Mahindra Bolero. They were on the way from Agra towards Noida when their car hit a dumper truck from the rear side near Jewar toll plaza," a Gautam Buddh Nagar police spokesperson said.

The dumper truck has been impounded by the police, the official said.

Taking note of the incident, the CM's office tweeted in Hindi, "CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to collision of two vehicles on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida. Praying for peace to departed souls, the chief minister has extended his condolences to the bereaved families."  

