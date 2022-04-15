Road rage: Cabbie beats up bus driver on Yamuna Expressway, held

In an incident of road rage on Thursday, an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus driver was assaulted with a stick for allegedly not giving way to a cab driver on the Yamuna Expressway, said police, adding that the cab driver and his brother have been arrested in the case.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Qasim (33) and his brother Raanu (31), both residents of Mehandipur Bangar village in Dankaur area.

“A complaint was received around 11.30am on our Twitter handle, with a video of the road rage incident attached. Our team took cognisance of the video and investigated the matter. We ascertained that the video was shot on the Yamuna Expressway, near the Formula One circuit, under the Dankaur police station area of Greater Noida,” Brij Nandan Singh, assistant commissioner of police (Greater Noida 3).

In the video, a public bus is seen moving beside a white passenger car (make and model unclear). The car inches closer to the bus and overtakes it, forcing the bus driver to halt. The bus passengers peer out the windows as two men get out of the car and approach the vehicle. The bus driver remains seated.

The men speak to the driver and suddenly appear agitated, probably provoked by something the driver said. One of them runs back to the car to look for something, while the other opens the door and yells at the driver. His companion returns with a long stick and hits the bus driver with it. The two men take turns to hit the driver, who is still seated inside. Bus passengers look on. The video shifts focus a couple of times to show the licence plates of the bus: “UP 32 L N 3720”. The camera returns to the men who are still yelling at the driver. The car from which the video is being shot moves forward, passing both the bus and the white car.

“The bus was full of passengers and was headed towards Mathura from Noida. Several people posted the video from their social media accounts, questioning the law and order situation in the state. Our team identified the culprits and arrested them,” the ACP said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the two men assaulted the driver for not giving them way.

“The accused are taxi drivers and police have confiscated their car. A case will be registered against them on the basis of a compliant filed by the bus driver, Lokesh Singh, a native of Aligarh. Further investigations into the case are under way,” Singh said.

Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Alok Singh has instructed officials to ensure that the cab driver’s licence gets suspended for “rash driving”.

The accused have been booked under sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant), 353 (assaulting a public servant), 504 (intentional insult) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, officials said.