Road Safety Month: Decline in number of people driving without helmets, say cops

Noida: A decline has been witnessed in the number of people riding two-wheelers without wearing helmets in Noida this November compared to last year during the same time of the year when a “road safety month” was convened, officials said on Sunday. A total of 331,090 challans were issued this November, including 147,364 for riding two-wheelers without wearing a helmet; 36,057 for no-parking; 28,811 for wrong-lane driving; 16,936 for air pollution; 18,300 for speeding, 12,290 for tripling on two-wheelers, 2,362 for noise pollution, and other violations, said officials. (HT Archive)

According to the Noida traffic police statistics, 147,364 challans were issued for the violation of riding two-wheelers without wearing a helmet, as compared to 222,407 fined in November last year.

“Due to continuous awareness among people and stricter enforcement, it was observed that people started wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers. Traffic police will continue to raise awareness and inform people about the importance of traffic rules,” said deputy commissioner of police (Noida Traffic) Dr. Pravin Ranjan Singh,

Traffic police said that awareness campaigns were conducted at 327 schools and nearly 100,000 students participated during the drive. Besides, 6,645 traffic awareness programmes like street plays were held across the Gautam Budh Nagar district, targeting nearly 400,000 people. Apart from this, 514 vehicles were also seized during the drive.

Previously, a total of 319,326 challans were issued in the November 2024 drive, and 251,000 in the November 2023.

Officials informed that the Google Maps initiative, where people can now see road speed limits of Noida roads, the Critical Corridor Team at nine vulnerable police stations prone to accidents, and other initiatives were taken during the drive in 2025, said officials, adding that more such steps will be taken to curb road accidents in the district.