Robotic kidney transplant performed on 68-year-old at Fortis Noida

ByHT Correspondent, Noida
Jan 17, 2025 06:50 AM IST

The minimally invasive robotic surgery reduced complications, promoted faster recovery, and minimized pain. The patient’s sister was the donor, and the surgery lasted about five hours, hospital officials said

Fortis Hospital Noida has successfully conducted a robot-aided kidney transplant on a 68-year-old man from Myanmar, hospital authorities said on Thursday.

Doctors said the robotic technology, with its 10X magnification, allowed for precise identification of arteries and veins, reducing the risk of ischemia and bleeding. (Representational image)
The patient, suffering from chronic kidney disease and obesity, underwent the procedure led by Dr Piyush Varshney, director of Urology & Kidney Transplant, and Dr Anuja Porwal, director of Nephrology, on December 25, 2024, and was discharged in eight days.

The minimally invasive robotic surgery reduced complications, promoted faster recovery, and minimized pain. The patient’s sister was the donor, and the surgery lasted about five hours, hospital officials said.

Hospital spokesperson revealed that the patient, who had been struggling with abdominal obesity and frequent complications during dialysis, was brought to Fortis for a kidney transplant after his condition worsened. Despite his poor nutritional status and high surgical risks due to obesity and compromised immunity, robotic surgery was chosen to minimise complications and improve recovery time.

Mohit Singh, zonal director, Fortis Hospital Noida, said, “This is a milestone for the hospital as we aim to consistently leverage cutting-edge technology to enhance patient care. We believe this robotic transplant is a significant advancement in kidney transplantation.”

Dr Anuja Porwal explained, “Robot-aided kidney transplants provide superior precision, reducing surgical risks and promote faster recovery, especially in patients with age-related complications and obesity. The minimally invasive nature of the surgery significantly decreases post-operative pain and ensures a quicker return to daily activities.”

Doctors said the robotic technology, with its 10X magnification, allowed for precise identification of arteries and veins, reducing the risk of ischemia and bleeding.

The patient was discharged in stable condition on January 2. The procedure highlights the potential of robotic surgery in managing complex cases and improving recovery outcomes for patients.

