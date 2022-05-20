Robots serve food to diners at recently opened Noida restaurant

Robots serving food at a restaurant may look like a scene straight out of a sci-fi film but it has been made a reality at a recently opened eatery in Noida’s Sector 104.

Well, if you are not very keen on being greeted with the warmth and benign hospitality of waiters and are more interested in a futuristic experience, then head straight to Yellow House Robot Restaurant--a Rajasthani-themed eatery where two robots, named Ruby and Diva, powered by artificial intelligence, greet customers at this outlet, which launched a month ago on April 16.

Run by Jaipur-based firm TLC Hospitality, which opened the first branch of the eatery in Jaipur in 2019, the restaurant serves various cuisines and is being touted as Noida’s first robot-assisted restaurant.

“We have three branches of Yellow House Robot Restaurant in Jaipur and the fourth one was launched in Noida last month. Compared to Delhi and Gurgaon, Noida was a lucrative option for the owners to expand in NCR because of low rentals and a developing, growing market,” said Prakash Sharma, head of the franchise development team at the firm.

The restaurant has 14 tables for customers and two robots serving them. According to its proprietors, the robots have cut down manpower by 25%. “Usually in a 2,600ft restaurant, at least nine waiters are required but with the help of our robots, we are able to function smoothly with just four waiters,” said Harsh Surana, director of TLC Hospitality adding that the robots are manufactured by the firm in Jaipur.

“The robots run on AI-based technology that has been patented by our engineers. The robots need 2-3 hours of charging after which they can run for over 12 hours. There is a remote sensor, where we feed in the table number to the robots and they make their way to the customer with the food. The technology also uses Google navigation. In case there is any obstacle in front of them, the robots stop immediately,” said Surana.

Talking about how customers have responded to this new technology, Surana added, “The response from customers is as expected...we had predicted that it will be a hit among customers”.

Varun Khera, president of the National Restaurants Association of India (Noida Chapter), said that such unique concepts help bring more diners to Noida, thereby boosting the city’s hospitality sector.

“Diners love to try new experiences and with Noida offering a robot-assisted eatery, it may go a long way in establishing the city as a hospitality hub,” he said.

