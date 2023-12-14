Rotary Noida to distribute free prosthetic limbs at two-day camp

To enable persons with disabilities (PoW) to lead a more independent life, the Noida Rotary Research and Social Welfare Trust, a charitable organisation, will provide prosthetic limbs (artificial legs, feet and hands) to the specially abled free of cost during a two-day camp to be organised at the Rotary Noida Blood Centre in Sector 31 on December 16 and 17, the organisers said on Wednesday.

At the two-day camp, people will also be provided equipment such as crutches, shoes, LN-4 prosthetic American hand, calipers and even wheelchairs,all free of cost (HT Photo)

Ashutosh Singhal, president, Rotary Club of Noida, said, “Under our landmark project, the Rotary Noida Charitable Blood Bank, which operates round-the-clock and incorporates various other humanitarian projects for the betterment of society, we will be providing prosthetic limbs (artificial limbs, hands and feet) to PoWs who lost their limbs to accidents or were born with deformities.”

People can avail of the free prosthetic limbs by registering on 9311043436 or 8447750617, said Rotary club members.

They said banners and pamphlets have been displayed at public places and advertisements are being announced on radio channels to ensure that the benefit reaches the maximum people.

Besides, non-government organisations working for the welfare of persons with disabilities, social workers and volunteers have also been roped in for spreading information about the camp to beneficiaries, they said.

“At the two-day camp, people will also be provided equipment such as crutches, shoes, LN-4 prosthetic American hand, calipers and even wheelchairs,all free of cost. People will be provided food and arrangements have been made for stay for those needing it,” said Singhal.

The project was started by the club in 2020 and every year, around 250 people get themselves enrolled for the service. So far, around 200 people from different places such as Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Delhi, Muzaffarnagar, Hapur, Bijnor, Meerut, Amroha, and Bulandshahr, have got themselves registered for the two-day camp in Noida.