Route diversions, traffic restrictions for Chhath Puja in Noida

The Noida traffic police will implement route diversions and traffic restrictions on the last two days of Chhath Puja, which began on Friday and will continue till November 20, officials aware of the matter said.

Devotees take a holy dip in the polluted and toxic Yamuna during Chhath Puja in Noida on Friday. (PTI)

On November 19 and 20, heavy vehicle movement will be restricted on various routes, including between Mahamaya flyover and Kalindi Kunj, and traffic will be diverted towards Sarita Vihar in Delhi, Harnandi bridge, and Kulesara via Kalindi Kunj, they added.

There will be diversions on three routes — a​t Mahamaya flyover, Hindon flyover in Kulesara, and for vehicles coming from Greater Noida.

“Many devotees take holy dips in the Yamuna near Kalindi Kunj every year. So, traffic restrictions will be implemented to ensure smooth vehicular movement at busy routes,” said Anil Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

According to the plan, heavy vehicles from Greater Noida will be diverted at Charkha roundabout to move towards Delhi via DND and Chilla. Heavy vehicles coming from Sector 37 will be diverted at Gowshala roundabout towards Charkha roundabout.

Heavy vehicles at Hindon Kulesara from Surajpur going towards Phase 2 will be diverted at Kacchi Sadak trisection towards Kisan Chowk. All light vehicles will be diverted on these routes if and when required.

The traffic police also launched a helpline — 9971009001 — to report traffic-related issues.

During Chhath Puja, celebrated in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, devotees worship the rising and setting sun and perform rituals while standing in a water body. So, devotees across the National Capital Region visit the Yamuna’s banks.

The Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad administration have created more than 100 ghats for devotees at 50 locations. The largest has been built in the stadium in Noida’s Sector 21A, while temporary ghats have been set up in sectors 12, 19, 20, 62, 66, 71, 75, 82, 83, and 110, among others.

