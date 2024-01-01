Row over parking leads to death of 1 in Ghaziabad

An argument over parking space on New Year’s Eve on Sunday in Modinagar led to the death of a person when five men in an SUV ran over him, police said. The Honda City was rammed by a Fortuner SUV late Sunday night. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police identified the victim as Anupam Srivastava. According to police, he was driving a Honda City with his friend Arun Kumar at a market in the Santpura locality at around 10.30pm when they came head on with a Toyota Fortuner, allegedly being driven by Rahul Kumar.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

According to assistant commissioner of police, Modinagar, Gyan Prakash Rai, the occupants of the two vehicles had a fight over a parking issue.

“The men in the Fortuner allegedly hit the victim when he stepped out of his car. He suffered severe spinal injuries,” the ACP said, adding added a suspect, allegedly driving the Fortuner has been detained.

In his police statement, Arun said, “We were sitting in our car and the men in Fortuner came in front of our car, and wanted way through. They stepped out and misbehaved with Anupam. They left then. But came again after taking a full circle around a nearby park. Then, they hit our car. When my friend stepped out, they ran him over and fled,” Arun alleged.

At the hospital, Srivastava died due to a spinal injury. “On the complaint of victim’s father, we registered a first information report (FIR) for murder, causing hurt and criminal intimidation against three men, and two unidentified men who were in the Fortuner,” said ACP Rai.

“We have detained Rahul, set to be arrested by night, and teams are trying to trace the other suspects who are absconding,” the officer added.