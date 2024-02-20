RRTS: NCRTC lays viaduct over 48km in Uttar Pradesh

The laying of the viaduct for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) from Meerut (south) to Shatabdi Nagar in Meerut was completed on Monday, said the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the agency executing the project, adding that with this, it has completed laying the viaduct over 48km in Uttar Pradesh and a 17km stretch remains pending. Train trial runs are being conducted on the 25km Duhai to Meerut (south) section, said NCRTC officials. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The 82km long RRTS project aims to link the three cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut and the network is expected to be ready by June 2025.

“The viaduct from Meerut (south) to Shatabdi Nagar in Meerut is complete. We will now start with laying of tracks and signalling along with other infrastructure. The viaduct for the rest of the corridor from Shatabdi Nagar to Modipuram in Meerut, about 17km, is underway and likely to get complete by end of 2024,” said Puneet Vats, chief PRO of NCRTC.

The 6km stretch has four stations -- Meerut (south), Partapur, Rithani and Shatabdi Nagar. The Partapur and Rithani stations are also meant for local metro in Meerut.

Currently, a 17km priority section from Sahibabad to Duhai in Ghaziabad is operational while trial runs are being conducted on the 25km Duhai to Meerut (south) section.

“The trials on the 25km section is in the advanced stages and trains are being run at an operational speed of 160km/hour. The inspection by the commissioner for metro rail safety (CMRS) is likely to take place by the end of February,” said a spokesperson from NCRTC.

The finishing work on the four stations on the 25km section is also progressing fast. The stations are at Muradnagar, Modinagar (south), Modinagar (north) and Meerut (south).

The officials said that in the next stage, the focus will shift to the RRTS corridor in Delhi comprising the three stations of Anand Vihar, New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan.

“The construction work on Anand Vihar, New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan stations is in the final stage. Viaduct construction in this section is also in the final stage. Once trains start operating between Sahibabad and Meerut (south), we will focus on commencing operations from Sahibabad towards Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi,” the spokesperson said.

The officials expect RRTS operations to start between Delhi and Ghaziabad by end of 2024.