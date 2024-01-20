RRTS operations suspended in Ghaziabad till Monday for integration with Meerut section

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the agency executing the 82km long Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut, will take up signalling integration trials between the 17km priority section in Ghaziabad and a 25km section from Duhai to Meerut (south) over the next two days. To facilitate this integration, train operations will be suspended till Monday, the NCRTC said The 25km stretch to Meerut (south) is expected to be ready by end of March 2024, NCRTC said. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The NCRTC is taking up the RRTS project at a cost of ₹30,274 crore and a 17km section of the project is already operational in Ghaziabad with five stations at Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guladhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot.

The agency officials said that they have decided to suspend the passenger operations on 17km priority section on January 20 and 21.

The 25km section from Duhai to Meerut will have the stations Muradnagar, Modinagar (south), Modinagar (north), and Meerut (south). The NCRTC has already initiated trial runs of trains on this section, officials said.

“In next two days, signalling integration of the 25km section with the existing section will be checked and tested. So, the passenger operations shall remain suspended,” said a spokesperson of NCRTC.

The NCRTC has plans to open the 25km stretch by end of March and speed trials of Namo Bharat trains are likely to be initiated next month.

Once the 25km section becomes operational, passengers will get an entire 42km stretch available for travel from Sahibabad to Meerut (south).

“Currently, trial runs are being conducted on the section between Duhai to Meerut (south). In the next two days, we will facilitate the installation and upgrade of the signalling system, besides conducting extensive testing, and completing other related tasks,” said Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer, NCRTC.

“To ensure passenger safety and seamless operations, rigorous testing is needed. On January 20 and 21, activities such as interface testing and the integration of onboard signalling system with rolling stock will be conducted. Additionally, the examination of new software will be carried out,” Vats said.

Once the 25km stretch to Meerut is operational, NCRTC will focus on opening of the 14km Delhi section and finally the stretch from Meerut (south) to Modipuram in Meerut district.

The entire 82km RRTS stretch has 25 stations with four in Delhi, eight in Ghaziabad and rest, including the local metro module stations, in Meerut. The entire stretch is likely to open by end of June 2025, said officials.