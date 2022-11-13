10 k fine over mishap, mandatory registration: New rules for Noida pet owners

Noida is set to implement new rules for pet owners, which can include a fine of ₹10,000 in case the pet attacks someone. The Noida Authority on Saturday made it mandatory for pet owners to register their pets by January 31 next year in its latest guidelines. Failing to do so, a fine may be imposed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"In case of any untoward incident due to pet dog/cat, treatment of injured person or animal will be done by the owner of the pet dog along with the imposition of fine of ₹10,000 from March 1, 2023," the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari, said in a tweet. "If a pet dog is littered in a public place, it will be the responsibility of the animal owner to clean it," she further added.

The authority has also made anti rabies vaccination of pet dogs mandatory. Failing to do so, pet parents will have to pay a fine of ₹2,000 every month. The authorities also informed that “with the consent of RWA (Residents Welfare Association)/AOA(Apartment Owners' Association)/ village residents, the construction of a dog shelter for sick street dogs” can be undertaken, however, the “maintenance of the same will be the responsibility of the concerned RWA/AOA."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decision was taken in the 207th board meeting of the Noida Authority in accordance with the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), news agency ANI reported. Apart from pet policies, the Noida Authority - at the latest meeting - also approved safety guidelines for residential high-rises and looked into issues pertaining to the layout of the proposed sports city.

The Uttar Pradesh infrastructure and industrial development department commissioner and chairman of the Noida Authority, Arvind Kumar, presided over the board meeting that was also attended by authority chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari and other senior officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail