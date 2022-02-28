Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Russia Ukraine conflict: Noida admin asks residents to share info on locals stranded amid war
noida news

Russia Ukraine conflict: Noida admin asks residents to share info on locals stranded amid war

The administration said the information has been sought as part of the Centre's Operation Ganga, an initiative to bring back Indians stranded in the European country.
Parents greet their children, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, upon their arrival at the airport, in Chennai on Sunday. (PTI)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 09:31 PM IST
PTI | , Noida

The administration in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday urged residents to inform it about people, including students, from the district who are stuck in war-hit Ukraine.

The administration said the information has been sought as part of the Centre's Operation Ganga, an initiative to bring back Indians stranded in the European country.

The appeal comes amid reports of several students from several parts of India, including Uttar Pradesh, who are in Ukraine calling home for evacuation in the wake of Russia's invasion of that country.

“As you are aware of the emergency situation in Ukraine, the Indian government has launched Operation Ganga to provide relief to the people, including students, who are in Ukraine,” Gautam Buddh Nagar Additional District Magistrate Balram Singh said.

“Hence, you all are requested to provide information of Gautam Buddh Nagar residents who are currently in Ukraine. The information can be provided at tehsil-level,” Singh said in a statement.

The administration shared the contact details of its officials whom the district residents can call to share inputs.

The officials who can be contacted are Deputy Collector (Sadar) Ankit Kumar -8299138374, Deputy Collector (Dadri) Alok Kumar Gupta - 9927760215, Deputy Collector (Jewar) Rajinikant - 9759126838, City Magistrate (Noida) Dharmendra Singh - 9084053638 and Deputy Collector (Gautam Buddh Nagar) Ankit Kumar Verma – 8285179367.

RELATED STORIES

As the Ukraine-Russia situation continued to remain grim, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening called a second high-level meeting.

In an earlier meeting Monday, the government decided to send four Union ministers to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate efforts to evacuate Indian students stranded there. PTI KIS RDK RDK

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
noida student russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP