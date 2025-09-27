RWA moves NGT for freeing up greenbelts alongside Delhi-Saharanpur Road

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices and sought replies from Ghaziabad agencies on September 18 after the resident welfare association (RWA) of Prem Nagar in Loni petitioned the tribunal over the issue of alleged encroachments on the green belts alongside the Delhi-Saharanpur Road. The petition involves “substantial issues relating to compliance of environmental norms” and directed the issuing of notices to respondents for filing their response by way of affidavit.

In itspetition dated September 8, the RWA has raised the contention that the Delhi-Saharanpur Road is a main link for commuters to travel between Delhi and Saharanpur via Loni, and there are green belts on both sides of the road from the Loni Gol Chakkar to Pavi Sadatpur.

“Both sides of the road have been marred by heavy encroachment in the form of construction, parking lots, and even houses and shops have also been constructed. Many people have encroached on the areas and are using these to sell construction material and are using these areas for parking. Due to this, no plantation work is being done on the green belt land, and many plants have been destroyed by the encroachers,” said Rashid Ali Warsi, secretary of the RWA.

“These encroachments have led to a rise in pollution and also affected greenery in the area. We have sought legal action against the encroachers and development of green belts after freeing the land,” Warsi added.

The list of 12 respondents in the case includes the Ghaziabad district magistrate, Ghaziabad development authority, Loni Nagar Palika, among others.

“Allegation of the applicant is that these green belts have been encroached upon by several persons, and in support of such a plea, applicant has relied upon the photographs collectively enclosed as annexure A-1. The record reflects that a complaint was made to Nagar Palika Parishad, Loni, Ghaziabad and said Nagar Palika Parishad had issued a notice dated April 7 to one of the violators, and communication dated April 11 was also issued in this regard by Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) to district magistrate, Ghaziabad,” the tribunal said in its order on September 18.

When contacted, KK Mishra, the executive officer of the Loni Nagar Palika, said that the green belt areas and the Delhi-Saharanpur Road are not maintained by the local body.

“It is maintained by the public works department. We have not received the copy of the NGT order as yet,” Mishra added.

The PWD officials said that they do not have information on whether the Delhi-Saharanpur Road has the presence of green belts or not.

“Since the time it was handed over to us by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), we have not seen green belts. After the road width, there is a drain and then the local abadi. The greenbelts do not exist alongside the road. Even if they exist, the local body (the Loni Nagar Palika) is tasked to maintain it,” said Ram Raja, executive engineer of PWD.

Rudresh Shukla, the media coordinator of GDA, said that the authority will check the order of the tribunal.

“We will check the order and comply with the directions issued by the NGT,” Shukla added.