Safety concerns persist at Krishna Apra Plaza amid ownership dispute

Krishna Apra Plaza, a commercial hub housing nearly 50 offices and food outlets in Noida’s Sector 18, has been operating without basic fire safety measures due to a long-standing dispute between the occupants’ association and the builder, association members said on Thursday. Krishna Apra Plaza in Noida’s Sector 18 has nearly 100 office spaces, about half of which are occupied. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

They alleged that despite repeated reminders over the past two years, the fire department has failed to take action against the lack of safety provisions.

The consequences of this neglect were evident earlier this week when a major fire broke out at the plaza, leaving 14 people injured. Yet, just two days later, all offices in the building have resumed full operations—despite the absence of safety measures.

‘No funds to improve fire safety’

KC Sharma, a member of the occupants’ association, said, “Only six people are employed by our association for maintenance—one electrician, three sweepers, and two guards working in shifts. Due to the ongoing maintenance dispute, we are out of funds and have no means to strengthen the building’s fire safety system.”

According to Sharma, the plaza has nearly 100 office spaces, about half of which are occupied. “For years, we have urged the builder to hand over ownership of the complex to our association so we can maintain the premises and improve fire safety. But with no action taken, we are forced to operate without any safety measures,” he said.

He also highlighted financial struggles, stating, “Around three months ago, the water department arrived to disconnect our supply over unpaid dues. With contributions from 10 to 12 shopkeepers, we managed to arrange ₹7 lakh to settle the bill. We have been running the building with money pooled from barely a dozen offices, as others refuse to contribute until ownership is officially transferred.”

However, builder Ashok Wadiya denied any responsibility, claiming he had already handed over the building. “I have completed the paperwork and transferred the property to the occupants’ association. I have no involvement in its maintenance or any related matters,” Wadiya said.

‘Twenty years of savings reduced to ashes’

Arun Gupta, who owns the real estate office where the fire started, recalled the devastation. “I was on my way to Noida when I received a call about the fire. By the time I reached the complex, there was chaos. I bought this office in 2004, and in minutes, 20 years of my savings were reduced to ashes,” he said.

Gupta also criticised the fire department’s inaction. “Along with other association members, I approached the fire department more than five times in two years about fire safety. Each time, they assured us that a notice had been sent to the builder,” he said.

He further pointed out encroachment issues, stating, “The building has five exits, including the main entrance. Four of them are blocked, and we have informed the fire department about this as well.”

Fire officials to cut electricity supply

Fire officials confirmed that they have sent multiple notices to the builder over the years but have not received a satisfactory response.

When asked how long the fire department typically takes to act after serving a notice, Gautam Budh Nagar’s chief fire officer Pradeep Chaubey said, “Usually, we wait for about six months. In Krishna Apra Plaza’s case, we sent the last notice in December 2024. Now, we have decided to cut the electricity supply to the building. The builder and occupants’ association will have to resolve their dispute.”

Previously, fire no-objection certificates (NOCs) had to be renewed every three years. However, under the new Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Rules 2024, building owners must now renew their NOCs every six months.

“The law mandates that the building owner must approach the fire department. If they fail to do so, we will conduct inspections and enforce stricter measures,” Chaubey added.

‘We are the ones paying the price’

On Thursday, offices at Krishna Apra Plaza were operating as usual. The main entrance remained closed due to broken glass, while an alternate exit was used for entry.

Vikas Kumar, an office worker in the building, expressed his fears. “After experiencing the massive fire and gas chamber-like conditions inside on Tuesday, I am scared to work here. But my job is here, and I have no choice. People like us, who work in this building, are the ones paying the price for this negligence,” he said.