Sahibabad factory fire: Three workers succumb, toll rises to four

Ghaziabad: Four days after a massive factory fire in Sahibabad severely injured 14 persons, three of them succumbed on Monday at two different hospitals, police said
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:51 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Four days after a massive factory fire in Sahibabad severely injured 14 persons, three of them succumbed on Monday at two different hospitals, police said. With this, the death toll in the case rose to four, they said.

The incident had taken place in the Sahibabad Site IV Industrial Area on March 11, and a day later factory owner Kunal Behl had succumbed to injuries. Later, the families of the injured workers had lodged an FIR against Behl at Link Road police station under IPC Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

“Three persons, including two men and a girl aged 16 years, succumbed to injuries. One of the men and the girl died at a hospital in Delhi on Monday while the other man aged 19 succumbed at a hospital in Vaishali. At least six other persons are still undergoing treatment in Delhi,” said Gyanendra Singh, superintendent of police (city 2).

Police identified the two deceased men as Mohit Kumar, 19, and Vishwa Nath, 22, both natives of Sitapur district in UP, while the girl was identified as Twinkle (single name used) who was living at Maharajpur in Sahibabad.

“Both were my brothers. Vishwa Nath, who got married about 18 months ago, died yesterday at a hospital in Delhi. Mohit died on Monday night at a hospital in Ghaziabad and he was unmarried. We are now arranging ambulances to take both bodies to our native place. I will return to seek justice for them,” said Rohit Kumar, brother of the two victims and a complainant in the case.

In his police complaint, Rohit had alleged that the fire started due to explosion in chemicals used at the factory and implicated the factory owner.

“We are investigating the cause of the incident,” the SP said.

Chief fire officer Sunil Kumar Singh said that the cause of fire will be part of the investigation. “We came to know that there was an explosion during the mixing of chemicals on the ground floor. This led to a major fire and we had rushed to the spot. Fourteen injured were taken out and sent to hospitals then,” he said.

