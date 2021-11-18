Sanjay Raut backs Sharad Pawar over BJP’s ‘harassment’ of MVA partners

The Shiv Sena has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government will pay for “every second of harassment” that its Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners faced. Sena leader Sanjay Raut backed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s statement and said that the MVA leaders are targeted due to “political vendetta”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut said, “What Pawar saheb said is correct. Our people have been targeted and put in jail based on false evidence or tortured by the central investigation agencies, but we are not scared. They will have to pay for it.”

“The use of Central agencies against states like Maharashtra is not as per Constitutional beliefs. You will have to pay for every second of harassment we faced. Fate never forgives anyone,” Raut added.

Over the whereabouts of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, the Sena MP said it was a “travesty” that he levelled allegations and is now absconding. Raut attacked the union government, alleging that if he escaped from India, it was with the support of the government. “You got him to make allegations against us and helped him flee,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the statements, state BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said, “The way the MVA government has functioned in the last two years, they will have to pay the price. Besides, the agencies are working under the law. The constant attack on the union government is only to misguide people.”