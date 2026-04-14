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School bus crash in Gr Noida injures 6 children, driver

Seven injured, including a bus driver, after two school buses collided in Greater Noida. One driver fled; police are investigating the incident.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 05:30 am IST
By Maria Khan
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Greater Noida: Seven people, including a bus driver, were injured allegedly after two school buses rammed into each other on the Amka Road in Dadri on Monday morning.

According to police, the two buses were of separate private schools (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, the two buses were of separate private schools. Further, one bus had children onboard while the other was empty.

Railway road outpost in-charge Harveer Singh said the impact left one of the buses severely damaged. “Several children onboard sustained injuries, while the driver, identified as Sanjeev, was seriously injured and lost consciousness,” he said.

Eyewitnesses said there was panic inside the bus following the collision on the narrow lane. Local residents rushed to the spot and helped evacuate the injured students from the damaged vehicle before informing the police and their families.

The injured children and the driver were taken to a private hospital on GT Road, where the students were discharged after receiving primary treatment. The driver remains under treatment, officials said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

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