Children escape with minor injuries after school bus overturns in Ghaziabad’s Loni

A student sustained a fracture, while multiple children escaped with minor scratches, after a school bus transporting students from Loni’s Tronica City to Delhi Public World School, Subhanpur, overturned due to its tires slipping into a roadside pit on Friday morning, police said.

The bus had arrived in Tronica City to ferry students from the school located in Subhanpur within the neighbouring Baghpat district. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyaya, ACP (Loni), said, “The bus driver and attendant also sustained injuries; they were taken to a hospital for medical treatment. One child suffered a fracture, but several others only sustained minor scratches. Parents retrieved their children from the scene once they arrived.”

According to school officials, around 32-34 children were aboard the bus during the incident.

RK Tyagi, a school administration officer, said that recent flooding in Tronica City had impacted the area’s roads. “The incident occurred while the driver was reversing the bus, causing one of the rear tires to slide into a roadside depression created by flooding. The unstable land resulted in the bus tilting, causing minor scratches to three children in grades 3 and 4, who were promptly given first aid,” he said.

The bus, which operated on a contractual basis, was nearly stationary at the time of the incident, Tyagi added.

“We will investigate any complaints from affected parents. Prima facie, there is no foul play appearing in the case. The incident occurred due to the inability of the roadside earth to support the tire, leading to the accident,” the ACP said, adding there is a need for road repairs in the area.

On July 14, heavy flooding affected several villages, including Loni’s Tronica City, following a breach in the nearby Alipur embankment of the Yamuna River near Subhanpur.

