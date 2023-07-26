Schools closed for a day in Gautam Budh Nagar due to heavy rainfall

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration on Wednesday ordered closure of all schools for the day in wake of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR). The school authorities have been instructed to ensure compliance of the order issued. (HT Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Tuesday, predicted rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms in Gautam Budh Nagar till July 30.

Waterlogging was reported from several areas of Delhi-NCR affecting commuters.

Complaints were received from many areas including Sector 12, Sector 19, 20, 22, 37, Sector 62, 63, 95, 122 Parthala, and DND Loop.

“Due to heavy rainfall, classes from 1 to 12 in all schools across the district shall remain closed today (July 26), in the larger public interest and for the safety of students”, district inspector of schools (DIOS), Dharamveer Singh said.

“Orders have been issued to shut all schools in the wake of heavy rainfall in the district today. The school authorities have been instructed to ensure compliance of the order issued”, said Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate, Manish Verma.

Meanwhile, floodplains surrounding the Hindon and Yamuna have been inundated due to swollen rivers.

The Central Water Commission said Yamuna was expected to rise to 205.16m by 1pm on Wednesday. The danger level is 205.33m

“Major traffic disruption might occur on roads. There might be water accumulation in low-lying areas and on roads,” said the IMD website.

