Schools in Ghaziabad, Noida shut after students test positive

Physical classes were stopped in three schools in Noida and Ghaziabad after over 20 students and teachers tested positive for Covid-19 over the last week, school officials said on Monday.

In Noida, at least 16 Covid-19 cases -- 13 students and three teachers -- were detected till Monday in a school in Sector 40, after the first case was reported on April 6. The school will return to offline classes on April 18.

Soon after the first case was reported, the school issued a circular to parents, asking them to observe their wards and get them tested if they show any symptoms. By April 9, more cases were detected, and the school suspended a few classes.

“Class 9 and 12 reported Covid cases on Wednesday after which they were suspended. On Monday, we learned that more cases have been found and hence we suspended all classes till April 13. The decision to restart physical classes will only be taken after assessing the situation,” said a representative from the school, adding that the exact number of Covid-19 cases in the school is yet to be ascertained.

Of the 13 students, four are in class 9, four in class 12, two in class 8 and three in class 6.

“We have decided to go online and sanitise the school completely. Students will return for offline classes on April 18,” the school representative said.

The health department was informed about the cases on Monday after which they began sanitising the premises. “The entire school premises will be sanitised by Tuesday. After this, we will start testing camps for the staff and students...,” said Dr Manoj Kushwaha, district surveillance officer.

Gautam Budh Nagar chief medical officer Dr Sunil Sharma said, “We have received a letter from the school with students’ details... we are busy with contact tracing.”

District magistrate Suhas LY said, “Surveillance teams will ensure proper Covid protocols are followed at the school...”

Meanwhile, two schools were shut in Ghaziabad -- one in Indirapuram and the other in Vaishali -- after seven students were found infected with Covid-19, health department officials said on Monday.

The officials of the school in Indirapuram said that two children were found infected with Covid-19, following which they decided to suspend offline classes for at least a week.

Officials of the Vaishali school said physical classes will resume from Wednesday. “The health department is conducting tests of our school staff and children...,” said the official from the Vaishali school.

“Our teams have put up camps for testing of children and staff for the next three days and if needed, we will extend the duration of these camps,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, district surveillance officer.

Health experts called for expediting vaccinations for children. “Parents must expedite vaccination.. Further, all Covid protocols need to be observed in schools,” said Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president, IMA-Ghaziabad chapter.