 Schools to run online classes for senior students as DM directs closure for summer
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Schools to run online classes for senior students as DM directs closure for summer

ByAshni Dhaor, Noida
May 22, 2024 06:54 AM IST

The order directing closure of schools for summer is only to safeguard students from the severe heat and loo conditions. Schools are allowed to hold online classes as students can complete their curriculum from the comfort of their homes

After the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration ordered the closure of schools from Wednesday in view of the severe heat, some schools in Noida and Greater Noida have decided to hold online classes for their senior batches, said district officials on Tuesday evening.

A dog takes shelter in a potted plant on the roadside in Sector 45 to get some relief from the scorching heat on Tuesday, (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
A dog takes shelter in a potted plant on the roadside in Sector 45 to get some relief from the scorching heat on Tuesday, (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to Dharmveer Singh, district inspector of schools (DIOS), schools are allowed to hold online classes.

“The order directing closure of schools for summer is only to safeguard students from the severe heat and loo conditions. Schools are allowed to hold online classes as students can complete their curriculum from the comfort of their homes,” said Singh.

Schools said online classes will help senior students cover much of their syllabus.

Renu Singh, principal of Amity International School, in Sector 44, Noida, said, “Summer break for the school started on May 18 and this year we are not holding any summer camp in view of the intense heat. However, extra online classes are being held for class 10, 11 and 12 to cover the syllabus.”

At Delhi Public School (DPS) in Sector 30, Noida, online classes will be held for classes 10-12 from May 22, a school representative said.

Aditi Basu Roy, principal of Grads International School, Greater Noida, said online attendance has been made compulsory for students.

“We are holding online classes for students of classes 9 to 12 from May 21 after the administration ordered school closure. It is compulsory for all students to attend these classes,” she said.

A representative of DPS in Gamma-2, Greater Noida, said, “We are holding online classes from 9 am to noon for classes 2 to 12 so they do not miss out on course curriculum.”

At DPS Knowledge Park-5, Greater Noida, as well, online classes are being held for students of classes 9 to 12.

Parents have welcomed the move. Manoj Kataria, founder of Gautam Budh Nagar Parents Welfare Society, said, “The summer heat has become unbearable and sending children to school in such conditions is harmful to health, hence, it is good that the administration has ordered for closure of schools. In addition to this, online classes for students is also welcome as that way, students will not get behind in their curriculum because of the closure.”

    Ashni Dhaor

    Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since.

