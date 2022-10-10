Sector 51 RWA demands increased police patrolling

Noida:The Sector 51 Resident’s Welfare Association (RWA) alleged that gunshots were fired outside the sector’s main gate when two groups were fighting late on Friday night. The incident has left the residents scared and they have demanded increased police patrolling in the area.

Local police officials, however, refuted the allegations and said that the groups were fighting over a personal dispute and no gunshots were fired. Cops are investigating the incident, they added.

According to Sanjeev Kumar, general secretary, RWA. Sector 51, and vice president, District Development Residents Welfare Association, security guards informed him on Saturday morning that two groups were involved in a scuffle outside the sector’s main gate on Friday night.

“Residents gathered at the gate once we got to know about the incident and the police were called. The guards said that a car stopped in front of another and two-three men got out of one and thrashed a man from the other car. As one of the guards walked towards them, he saw one of the suspects firing in the air,” Kumar said. He added that the whole incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed at the sector’s gate.

“We are concerned and afraid that there are miscreants living around the sector and are firing openly without fear of the law. We demand increased police patrolling around the sector so that residents feel safe and can sleep peacefully,” Kumar said.

According to police, an investigation has suggested that no gunshots were fired in the area. “A team was immediately sent to the spot after receiving a call from the residents. We have found that the two groups fought over a land dispute going. They have been involved in similar acts of violence earlier as well. We have not found any bullet from the spot yet or evidence of gunfire. We are investigating the matter and will ensure the security of residents,” Amit Singh, ACP-3 Noida, said.

