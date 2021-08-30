Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Security at Jewar airport site to be beefed up
noida news

Security at Jewar airport site to be beefed up

NOIDA: Taking stock of the security arrangements at the construction site of the upcoming international airport in Jewar, a high-level co-ordination meeting, between the officials of Gautam Budh Nagar police and Noida international airport, was held in the office of the GB Nagar commissioner of police (CP), in Sector 108 on Monday
By Sanjeev K Jha
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 11:43 PM IST
HT Image

NOIDA: Taking stock of the security arrangements at the construction site of the upcoming international airport in Jewar, a high-level co-ordination meeting, between the officials of Gautam Budh Nagar police and Noida international airport, was held in the office of the GB Nagar commissioner of police (CP), in Sector 108 on Monday.

Official sources said that the Uttar Pradesh government directed the police to upgrade its apparatus before the airport commences operation.

CP Alok Singh, who chaired the meeting, said, “We are all prepared to provide foolproof security to the officials and staff who’ll be working on different construction sites, including the runways, terminals, commercial areas, and parking and office spaces of the airport. Adequate forces will be deployed there in different shift, to avert any mishap there.”

“The possible connectivity through roads, metros and high-speed trains and security arrangements were also discussed in the meeting. We assured the officials of the Noida international airport that security will be increased to ensure construction without interruption,” he said.

The police chief also said that four new police stations and one police outpost are coming up under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) jurisdiction, which will further tighten security near Jewar airport. “Yeida has already allotted land for upcoming police stations at sectors 18/6D, 29 and 25A and a police outpost at Ranhera,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Christoph Schnellmann, the chief executive officer of Noida International Airport, who also attended the meeting, expressed his satisfaction with security arrangements made by the GB Nagar police. “The preparatory works for the Noida International airport in Jewar will begin in the next few weeks. It will include the earth works, construction of boundary walls, access for utilities among others. Tendering process to select the contractor for making the terminals and airside facilities is already on the cards and will be completed soon,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Relief for commuters as NHAI to open 6 more lanes of Chipiyana ROB

28-year-old woman dies, family alleges foul play

Cases of viral fever on the rise in Ghaziabad; not Covid, say doctors

Excise inspector suspended over illegal liquor factory in Greater Noida
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP