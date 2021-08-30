Security at Jewar airport site to be beefed up

NOIDA: Taking stock of the security arrangements at the construction site of the upcoming international airport in Jewar, a high-level co-ordination meeting, between the officials of Gautam Budh Nagar police and Noida international airport, was held in the office of the GB Nagar commissioner of police (CP), in Sector 108 on Monday.

Official sources said that the Uttar Pradesh government directed the police to upgrade its apparatus before the airport commences operation.

CP Alok Singh, who chaired the meeting, said, “We are all prepared to provide foolproof security to the officials and staff who’ll be working on different construction sites, including the runways, terminals, commercial areas, and parking and office spaces of the airport. Adequate forces will be deployed there in different shift, to avert any mishap there.”

“The possible connectivity through roads, metros and high-speed trains and security arrangements were also discussed in the meeting. We assured the officials of the Noida international airport that security will be increased to ensure construction without interruption,” he said.

The police chief also said that four new police stations and one police outpost are coming up under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) jurisdiction, which will further tighten security near Jewar airport. “Yeida has already allotted land for upcoming police stations at sectors 18/6D, 29 and 25A and a police outpost at Ranhera,” he said.

Christoph Schnellmann, the chief executive officer of Noida International Airport, who also attended the meeting, expressed his satisfaction with security arrangements made by the GB Nagar police. “The preparatory works for the Noida International airport in Jewar will begin in the next few weeks. It will include the earth works, construction of boundary walls, access for utilities among others. Tendering process to select the contractor for making the terminals and airside facilities is already on the cards and will be completed soon,” he said.