Security guard dies after iron gate crashes in Noida housing society

Noida: A security guard at a high-rise residential society in Sector 78 died after an iron-gate fell on him. Residents alleged negligence in the maintenance facility and blamed the builder of the housing society for the death.

The incident took place on Sunday morning when the deceased, identified as Ramhit Yadav (28), was opening the sliding iron-gate of Sikka Karmic housing society. According to residents of the society, the heavy iron-gate slipped from its sliding channel and fell on the guard, grievously injuring him.

“Yadav was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by the residents and he died while undergoing treatment in the afternoon. His family was informed about the incident and a written complaint was submitted at the Sector 113 police station” said Kishor Kunal, general secretary, Sikka Karmic housing society.

Yadav was a resident of Salarpur village and a native of Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh. He is survived by his wife and a four-month-old son. The residents informed that he recently joined the housing society as a security guard.

“The builder of the society is responsible for the security guard’s death as we had repeatedly requested the maintenance officials to fix the gate. This is not the first time it fell and it has earlier damaged vehicles as well. However, our requests were ignored by the builder,” said Kunal.

Kunal added that the residents had written to the Noida authority earlier, complaining about the sliding gate. “The authority had issued a letter to the builder, directing him to close the gate of the society as it was posing a threat to residents and visitors. Still, the builder did not follow the orders. The Noida authority officials did not even follow up with the builder,” said MC Agarwal, president, Sikka Karmic housing society.

A Noida authority official said that gated societies do not fall under the purview of the authority. “On requests of the residents, a letter was issued to the builder to concede to their demands. However, the responsibility of implementing the same does not lie with the authority,” said a senior official.

Sushil Kumar Ganga, ACP-3, Noida zone said that the matter is being investigated. “The body was sent for a post-mortem and then handed over to the family members. A complaint in the matter was received at the Sector 113 police station on Sunday night against the builder of the society who manages the maintenance. Action will be taken in the matter after a thorough investigation,” he said.

Officials from the Sikka Group did not respond to calls and messages despite repeated attempts.

