Security stepped up near malls in Ghaziabad and Noida due to Pathaan movie release

The police have stepped up security arrangements and deployed more officers around malls in Noida and Ghaziabad, after the release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan on Wednesday led to protests in some cities such as Faridabad.

In Ghaziabad, a constable has been deployed inside each cinema hall in a multiplex while in Noida, teams of police officers have been deployed around malls.

Ashutosh Dwivedi, deputy commissioner of police (Noida), said, “There is no direct threat in Noida but we have done some mobilisation and increased security as a precautionary measure. There are at least 3-4 personnel outside every multiplex apart from routine police deployment.”

Nipun Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police (city), Ghaziabad, said, “We have deployed one security official for every screen to manage the crowd. We have also asked malls to make proper arrangements inside. Nearby police outposts and police stations are also on alert.”

Ghaziabad police officers said the step was taken after some mall authorities complained about people dancing during a screening of the movie and attempting to touch the screen, posing a security threat as well as damaging property.

Mukhteshwar Mishra, manager of Opulent mall, said, “In some shows on Wednesday, some people started dancing on chairs while some people came near the screen. While they were removed, it was impossible to manage the crowd with only a few security officials.”

Similar arrangements have been made at Pacific mall where additional private security personnel have been deployed by the mall management, according to a spokesperson.

Dwivedi said there are three multiplexes in Noida – Logix City Centre mall, Wave mall and Modi mall (formerly Spice mall), where security has been stepped up. He said that since security measures were already stepped up due to Republic Day, similar measures have been continued for the next few days. There is no movie screening at Great India Place mall and DLF Mall of India as the theatres are under maintenance.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, a group of people from several outfits allegedly barged into a theatre in Faridabad, protesting against the release of the movie. Actor Shah Rukh Khan is appearing in a movie in a lead role after nearly four years. His last film was Zero in 2018, after which he has done special appearances in four movies.