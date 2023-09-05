High tariffs, rooms sold out: G Noida hotels cash in on MotoGP rush, trade fair

The month of September is a full house for hotels in Greater Noida with international events Moto Grand Prix and UP International Trade Show (UPITS) being held there later this month. A 5-star hotel in Sector 18 in Noida on Tuesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The city is set to witness an influx of dignitaries, VIPs, international motorbike racers and high profile guests, and already most hotels are booked full, said hospitality managers.

The state’s first international trade fair will be held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from September 21 to 25. The trade show will be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu, while Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, governor Anandiben Patel, among other dignitaries, will be present at the inaugural event.

“While we have accommodated some buyers at the Expo Inn Suites and Convention located at the venue, it is not sufficient as we have 134 rooms and over 500 international buyers signed up for the event. The rest of the buyers are having a tough time looking for a hotel in Greater Noida as tariffs have shot up to ₹40,000 per room, per night. Hence, we have accommodated them in nearby Kaushambi and Ghaziabad hotels as even in Noida, rates are sky high,” said Rakesh Kumar, chairman of India Exposition Mart Limited (IEML), the agency is co-hosting the UPITS along with the state government.

The Moto GP racing event is being held in India for the first time at Greater Noida’s Buddh International Circuit from September 22 to 24. Over 10,000 foreign nationals, including VIPs, and over 150,000 people are expected to attend the event.

Anand Kulkarni, additional commissioner of police (law and order), said security has been stepped up at Jaypee Resorts and Crowne Plaza in Greater Noida as high profile visitors to both events will be staying at these two hotels.

“Police help desks have been created to ensure safety of guests and police personnel have been deployed at these two hotels,” he said.

While top five-star hotels like Jaypee Resorts and Crowne Plaza have remained fully booked for the past one month on the dates of the events, three- and two-star hotels in Greater Noida are cashing in on the opportunity, with tariffs reaching no less than ₹20,000 per room, per night.

“We are fully booked from September 21 to 24 as we are the official hotel partners for the Moto GP. The racing teams, and their managers will be staying at our Greater Noida property,” said SM Azmat, president (sales & marketing), Jaypee Hotels.

At Crowne Plaza Hotel in Greater Noida, the occupancy is almost at capacity, said officials. “We are almost sold to capacity as several dignitaries and high profile visitors to the international event will be staying at our hotel. All of the standard and deluxe rooms are fully booked on the event dates. We have some larger rooms and suites left, though. But even those are getting booked fast,” said Sharad Upadhyay, general manager, Crowne Plaza, which has a total of 398 rooms.

At Radisson Blu in Greater Noida, hotel representatives said they are fully sold out. “We are hosting a number of national and international dignitaries and VIPs at our hotel during the MotoGP and the international trade fair and are sold out on the dates of these events,” said a representative from the hotel.

In an online search of the hotel bookings, while Jaypee Resorts and Radisson Blue showed fully sold out, rooms at Crowne Plaza were available at a tariff of ₹40,000 per night on the dates of the event, whereas on non-event dates, the tariffs range from ₹7,000 to ₹10,000 per night.

On increased tariff, Upadhyay said, “In order to cater to high-demanding international guests, we have increased our amenities and the entire look and feel of the hotel ahead of the event to make it world-class, that is why the rates are high.”

On the other hand, some lesser-known hotels in and around Greater Noida whose regular tariffs are about ₹2,000 to ₹5,000 per room, per night, are offering rooms for over ₹20,000 per room, per night between September 21 and 25.

