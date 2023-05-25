Betting racket busted in Noida, 7 held with 15 mobile phones, 4 lakh cash

Seven suspects were arrested on Thursday by the Gautam Budh Nagar police for their alleged involvement in betting on T20 cricket matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, police said. The suspects used an online betting application as a reference point to determine the rates for their online win and loss bets. (Representative image)

The suspects were arrested at a residence in Gijhore village in Sector 22 by a team of the Sector 24 police station under which jurisdiction the village comes. Along with the arrests, police also seized 15 mobile phones, four laptops, and ₹4 lakh in cash, police added.

Shakti Avasthy, the additional deputy commissioner of police in Noida, said, “After receiving a tipoff, the police gathered information about a betting racket operating in Noida through intelligence and electronic surveillance. The suspects were found placing bets on the Mumbai Indians versus Lucknow Super Giants IPL match on Wednesday.”

The suspects, identified as Sachin, Aditya, Nitish Jain, Jaidev Pandey, Prabhakar Pandey, Pandey Kumar, Indu Kumar, and Abhinav, are all residents of Noida. The house where the illegal betting activities were taking place belonged to Sachin, according to police.

Police said that the suspects used an online betting application as a reference point to determine the rates for their online win and loss bets.

“The suspects have been booked under sections of the Public Gambling Act and were sent to judicial custody on Thursday after being produced before a magistrate,” said the ADCP.