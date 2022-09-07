Shrikant Tyagi’s wife seeks security cover for husband

Self-styled politician Shrikant Tyagi’s wife has submitted an application at the Surajpur district court seeking security cover for her husband whenever he leaves the jail to appear for court hearings.

In her application, Anu Tyagi alleged that there is a threat to her husband’s life, allegedly from gangster Vinay Tyagi.

Shrikant Tyagi, who has been arrested on charges of molestation, rioting, cheating, and relevant sections of the Gangster Act, is in judicial custody since August 9 and is lodged at Luksar jail.

Anu Tyagi said in her plea, “Previously an attempt has been made to kill Shrikant Tyagi by gangster Vinay Tyagi after which he was fatally injured. At the time, Y level security was given to Shrikant but it was withdrawn later”.

“Vinay Tyagi and his accomplices can attack Shrikant Tyagi while he is commuting from jail to Surajpur court for his court hearings. Hence, I request the judicial magistrate to provide security cover to Shrikant Tyagi,” Anu Tyagi said.

She further requested that her husband be given a bulletproof jacket, 19 constables with automatic weapons, two special guards and an anti-riot vehicle while being brought from jail to the court.

Tyagi’s lawyer Sushil Bhati said the family moved the application on August 22. “The court is yet to decide on it,” he said.

Members of the Tyagi community on Tuesday submitted an application at the collectorate in Surajpur seeking action against police personnel “who mentally tortured Anu Tyagi” besides the withdrawal of charges levied under the Gangster Act.

Senior officers of the Gautam Budh Nagar police refuted the allegations of misbehaving with Anu Tyagi.