SIDBI launches export training programme for Noida garment MSMEs

Noida: The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) on Wednesday began a four-day garment export market masterclass for Noida’s garment cluster. The in-person training is being provided September 3–6 in the industrial city of Noida, with sessions scheduled daily from 3pm to 7 pm. (HT Archives)

The masterclass is being conducted by trade expert Dr Jagat Shah, known for his extensive work with Indian MSMEs on export competitiveness.

“Indian exporters need to focus on quality, sustainability and innovation to stay competitive. With tariffs altering traditional trade flows, there is a huge opportunity for MSMEs to enter emerging markets and strengthen India’s global presence,” said Dr Shah.

During the inaugural session on Wednesday, SIDBI Noida’s deputy general manager Swapnil Sahil said the programme aims to equip local garment manufacturers with strategies to access high-potential markets beyond the US.

The programme, according to industry insiders, comes at a critical time, with exporters facing pressures from global trade realignments and supply chain shifts.

Experts noted that expanding into non-US markets could reduce risk, while improving India’s positioning as a reliable sourcing hub.

Notably, with the US imposing fresh tariffs on textile products, India is looking to diversify its garment exports into new and emerging markets.

Officials and trade experts believe the move could help the country capture a greater share of the global apparel trade, currently valued at over $590 billion across 40 countries other than the US.

At present, India’s share in this segment is only around 5–6 per cent. To expand its presence, the Centre has planned dedicated outreach programmes in each of these 40 countries, spanning traditional markets like France, Germany and Japan as well as newer destinations including Mexico, South Korea, the UAE and Australia.