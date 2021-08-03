Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Single-day mega vaccination drive gets good response in GB Nagar
noida news

Single-day mega vaccination drive gets good response in GB Nagar

Gautam Budh Nagar met the target of vaccinating 42,000 people in Tuesday’s mega vaccination drive against Covid-19, and officials said they expect the overall tally to increase as the data is updated on the Co-WIN portal
By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 11:41 PM IST
HT Image

Gautam Budh Nagar met the target of vaccinating 42,000 people in Tuesday’s mega vaccination drive against Covid-19, and officials said they expect the overall tally to increase as the data is updated on the Co-WIN portal.

The tally of 42,316 vaccinations by 8.30pm was the highest ever by the district, beating the previous high of around 17,000 in June.

The district was placed 19th in Uttar Pradesh in terms of vaccinations administered on the day. Officials said that this “rank” was subject to the vaccines supplied to the districts from the state government and could not be considered as a testament of the district’s effort.

On Monday evening, The district got 54,000 doses of the vaccines from the state government for the drive, said officials.

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said that the administration set up 162 walk-in vaccination booths, besides the 42 permanent vaccination booths for the drive.

“We always set the target with respect to the availability of vaccines. That’s why, our internal target of 50,000 was more than the state’s target of 42,000 for us. In any case, we are upbeat with the coverage on the day. People from the lower income groups thronged the walk-in vaccination drive with much enthusiasm. Our figures for the day will go up further as some of these booths couldn’t upload their data on Co-WIN app as yet,” he said.

Dr Neeraj Tyagi, the GB Nagar district immunization officer, said that on Tuesday, only second dose of vaccines were administered to the beneficiaries at the permanent booths. “We had set up these walk-in booths in schools, wedding halls, community centres and temples even in rural remote areas so that people who had internet connectivity issues and so could not book their slots, could turn up for vaccination,” he said.

He said that the vaccination of pregnant women will begin in the district once the state government gives out guidelines on the same.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Little pup gets helped by elder doggo siblings while getting through doggy door

Floating like a butterfly, stinging like a bee

Woman does push-ups while wearing lehenga. Watch viral clip

11 things to know about Gurjit Kaur whose goal secured Olympic semis spot
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP