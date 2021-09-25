Six arrested in Greater Noida for smuggling, selling marijuana in NCR

The Special Task Force (STF), Noida and Surajpur Police on Friday seized over 250 kilograms of marijuana and arrested six persons in Greater Noida.

They said the suspects would bring narcotic products from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and sell them in the national Capital region (NCR).

Raj Kumar Mishra, additional superintendent of police, Noida STF, said that the police received information that the suspects would be transporting a huge quantity of marijuana from Lucknow to Surajpur on Friday. “The suspects had come in a Mahindra pick-up and a Maruti Swift Dzire in Surajpur. They were transferring the marijuana packets from the pick-up van to the car when the police raided them. The police recovered 250kg marijuana in 48 packets from their possession,” he said.

Police identified the suspects as Firoz Khan, 35, from Ghaziabad; Amit Sahni, 30, Sachin Kumar, 28, and Sonu, 25, from Sonipat in Haryana; and Jitendra Kumar, 30, and Mahesh Yadav, 32, from Banda in Uttar Pradesh.

During interrogation, Khan revealed that he worked as a vegetable seller in Ghaziabad. “He said his cousin Sadique alias Guddu is involved in smuggling marijuana. The police arrested Guddu a few months ago in Chhattisgarh; he is presently in judicial custody,” Mishra said.

Police said that Khan and Guddu visited Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh five years ago and bought marijuana. “They sold marijuana in the NCR. Khan then involved some other people and started smuggling marijuana from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh,” he said. The market price of the seized marijuana is around ₹1.25 crore, the police said.

Police have registered a case against them under sections 18 and 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. “The suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” said Mishra.