Six injured after SUV hits e-rickshaw in Noida, one held

An SUV rammed an e-rickshaw in Sector 44, Noida, injuring six people onboard early Tuesday, police said, adding they have arrested the driver of the vehicle, detained three passengers and seized the car.

Police said that while three of the e-rickshaw passengers had minor injuries, the other three are being treated at a private hospital in the city.

“We received information from bystanders that a car had hit an e-rickshaw in near Amity School, under the jurisdiction of Sector 39 police station, around 8am. Six people, including the driver on the e-rickshaw were injured. They were taken to a hospital,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police (Noida).

He added that three of the six injured people were identified as Gaurav, Pankaj Negi, Vishal --they received minor injuries and were sent home from the hospital after first aid. Meanwhile, two men and a woman--Pankaj Kumar, Subhash and Megha Chaudhary --are currently hospitalised with critical injuries.

According to police, the four men, 21-year-old Shivam Saini and 20-year-old Anish, Abhishek and Rohit in the Tata Nexon which rammed the e-rickshaw, are college students. Shivam was driving the vehicle. The DCP confirmed that all men were medically tested and none was inebriated during the incident.

“ We have seized the car and Shivam, who was driving the vehicle has been arrested under sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. The four students are of Open University and were returning home after a party at Sector 76,” Chander said.

According to data from the Noida traffic police, 368 people were killed and 504 injured in 798 road accidents last year. In 2020, 380 people died and 528 were injured in 740 accidents. According to police, speeding is one of the most predominant cause for vehicular crashes and is also one of the biggest traffic offences in the district.

