Six residents, security guards of Noida housing complex detained after clash

Police said that an argument had broken out between two residents -- who were inside a car -- and security guards at an entry gate of the residential complex, allegedly over the non-availability of a society parking sticker on the vehicle. Soon after, a security guard purportedly pushed the car driver
The move came after a video of the incident, where some security guards could be seen beating up two residents of the housing complex (in photo) late Wednesday night, went viral on social media. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 11:17 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Police have detained six people for interrogation after a clashes broke out between two residents and an unknown number of security guards at a housing complex in Noida’s Sector 39 on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

The move came after a video of the incident, where some security guards could be seen beating up two residents of a housing complex late Wednesday night, went viral on social media.

Police said an argument broke out between the two residents, who were inside a car, and several security guards at the entry gate of the residential complex, allegedly over the non-availability of a society parking sticker on the vehicle. Soon, the argument spiralled out of control and a security guard purportedly pushed the car driver,” said police citing CCTV footage.

Senior police officers said they are aware of the clashes but have not received any written complaint yet. An investigation is underway, they added.

“The matter was reported to the police late Wednesday night... According to video footage, it appears that some security guards hit the two men. However, the matter is being investigated and six people have been called in for questioning at the Sector 39 police station,” said Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

