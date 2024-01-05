‘Slow vehicles’ barred from using Hindon elevated road
Slow-moving vehicles like autos, e-rickshaws, tractors, and trolleys etc. have been prohibited from plying on a 10.3km-stretch of Hindon elevated road that connects Ghaziabad to East Delhi, the Ghaziabad traffic police said on Thursday, adding the rule violation will incur ₹20,000 fine.
The new rule will be effective from January 10.
According to additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP - traffic) Virendra Kumar, the decision is intended to reduce accidents and streamline traffic flow, as the slow-moving vehicles often get involved in accidents and hamper other vehicles’ movement.
“From January 10, only bikes/scooters, cars and higher vehicles will be allowed on the elevated road,” he said.
The road’s stretch, which starts from Raj Nagar Extension rotary to connect UP-Gate/Ghazipur border, is entirely elevated.
The speed limit of the road is 80kmph. It is estimated that it caters to about 40,000-50,000 vehicles a day besides serving as a bypass road for vehicles travelling to Western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.