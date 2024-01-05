close_game
News / Cities / Noida News / ‘Slow vehicles’ barred from using Hindon elevated road

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 05, 2024 06:32 AM IST

Slow-moving vehicles like autos, e-rickshaws, tractors, and trolleys have been banned from a 10.3km-stretch of Hindon elevated road in Ghaziabad, with violators facing a ₹20,000 fine. The new rule will be effective from January 10 to reduce accidents and streamline traffic flow.

The new rule will be effective from January 10.

According to additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP - traffic) Virendra Kumar, the decision is intended to reduce accidents and streamline traffic flow, as the slow-moving vehicles often get involved in accidents and hamper other vehicles’ movement.

“From January 10, only bikes/scooters, cars and higher vehicles will be allowed on the elevated road,” he said.

The road’s stretch, which starts from Raj Nagar Extension rotary to connect UP-Gate/Ghazipur border, is entirely elevated.

The speed limit of the road is 80kmph. It is estimated that it caters to about 40,000-50,000 vehicles a day besides serving as a bypass road for vehicles travelling to Western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

