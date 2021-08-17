Soon, Noida to provide e-bikes for last mile connectivity

The Noida Authority has decided to procure 350 electric bikes (e-bikes) that commuters can rent at a cost of ₹2/minute for their last mile connectivity, and launch by next month. The authority has developed 62 parking sites for the vehicles in Sectors 6, 67, 14 and 16A and other sectors, said officials aware of the development.

The authority will set up more parking sites once they observe a growing demand for electric bikes among commuters, said officials.

“We are talking to firms that deal in e-bikes and have already helped other cities such as Delhi and Gurugram to run similar services. However, the date and other details are still being worked out,” said S P Singh, deputy general manager of the Noida traffic cell, a department of the Noida Authority.

The authority will engage an agency that will develop a mobile application for users to engage these vehicles from the parking sites that will also serve as charging points. The authority is yet to decide on the number of e-bikes each station will serve.

“The agency will prepare an application that will help commuters book an e-bike, charge rent and maintain records of users with ease,” said another official from Noida authority who was not authorised to speak to media.

The official added that the will earn revenue through the renting model and also own the advertisement space at the 50-square feet stations. “The agency can give the advertising space on rent to any firm to earn revenue and spend it on running the e-bike service,” said the official.

The authority came up with the idea following a demand from the public for better last-mile connectivity in the city. Noida has both Metro and bus service to meet the city’s public transport needs, but covering short distances remains a challenge with commuters having to resort to sharing space on e-rickshaws, auto-rickshaws and cycle-rickshaws. What compounds their problem is the unforgiving traffic jams on the city roads.

“A commuter can use the e-bike to reach his or her destination and park the bike at the nearest parking site. The hassle-free service will benefit those, who face difficulty in reaching destinations nearby Metro stations and other routes,” said Singh.

Residents said they are glad that the authority has finally decided to move on the issue.

“We were waiting for an e-bike service for a long time in the city because last mile connectivity is a big issue here. Travelling from Metro Station or arterial roads to internal destinations is a real trouble. The authority must start it at earliest,” said Swarnima Singh a resident of Sector 135.