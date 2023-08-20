Three chain snatching incidents in Noida, Greater Noida

Gautam Budh Nagar district reported three chain snatching incidents between August 11 and 19, police said. All the incidents were reported to the police on Saturday. However, the police are yet to make any arrests in connection with these incidents. While two of the chain snatching incidents took place on Friday and Saturday, a third took place on August 11, police said.

In another incident on August 11, in Noida's Sector 49, an IT professional fell victim to chain snatchers.

According to police, the first incident took place near Surajpur police station in Central Noida, where two suspects on a scooter targeted a teacher.

The victim, Sandhya, was robbed of her gold chain worth ₹50,000 on Saturday evening. She said that while she was returning home on a bike taxi around 4.30 pm, the thieves approached her from behind near her home in Omicron-3. “One of the assailants, wearing a monkey cap, snatched my chain as the bike-taxi slowed down for a speed bump,” she said in her complaint.

“The suspects were able to escape after snatching Sandhya’s chain,” Avadesh Pratap, SHO, Surajpur, said, adding that she couldn’t note down the bike’s registration number.

On her complaint, a case of robbery under Section 392 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Surajpur police station on Saturday evening, and three teams were formed to nab the suspect, SHO Pratap added.

In another incident on August 11, in Noida’s Sector 49, an IT professional fell victim to chain snatchers.

Satyam Mishra, who lost a gold chain worth ₹2 lakh, said that two individuals on a bike approached him from behind while he was returning to his parked car after replacing his SIM card.

“The suspects had their faces concealed under helmets. Despite the presence of a nearby CCTV camera, the poor quality of the footage made it impossible to identify the registration number of their vehicle,” Mishra said in his complaint.

He added that after the incident, he called the police on Dial-112 and reported the incident. “Initially, I tried to file an FIR through an online process, but due to technical issues when the FIR was not registered, I approached the police station on Saturday to lodge a complaint,” added Mishra.

Sandeep Chaudhary, SHO, Sector 49, said, “A case was registered on Saturday, and efforts are underway to nab the suspects.”

The third incident occurred near the Beta-2 police station, where a resident of PI-1 in Greater Noida, Resha, was robbed of her gold chain around 5.15 pm on Friday.

As she was headed to a nearby grocery store with a friend, two individuals on a bike snatched her chain near colony gate number one, she said in her complaint. An FIR was registered, and further investigations are underway, police said.

