Speed limit reduced for vehicles on Yamuna Expressway to control accidents

With an aim to prevent vehicles from overspeeding on the Yamuna Expressway and curb accidents, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has reduced the speed limit for light vehicles to 80 kilometre per hour (kmph) from 100 kmph due to low visibility during the winter season. The speed for heavy vehicles has been fixed at 60 kmph from 80 kmph, said officials.

“The speed limit of 80 kmph for light vehicles and 60kmph for heavy vehicles will be applicable from December 15 to February 15, 2022. Commuters who are caught violating the speed limit will be fined,” said Arun Vir Singh, CEO of Yeida.

In the past couple of days, the visibility on the expressway has been very poor leading to accidents, said officials.

On December 13, two men from Delhi died and two more sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in reportedly collided with a moving truck on the Yamuna expressway, said Yeida officials.

On November 6, five people, including the wife and son of a UP government official, and a driver of a private bus died in a car-bus collision on the expressway. Police later said the bus driver dozed off when he was returning from Agra to Greater Noida.

On November 5, as many as five people were killed in a car-bus accident on the expressway as the bus driver reportedly fell asleep. The bus crossed over to other side of the expressway, killing the driver and four others travelling in the car.

The authority has also suggested to arrange tea for commuters at the toll plazas so that drivers stay alert and do not fall asleep in the early morning hours.

Data provided by Yeida shows that 45% of the accidents are a result of drivers falling asleep while driving. Speeding and violation of traffic rules on the expressway account for 19% and 11% of the accidents respectively. The stationary vehicles on the expressway have also been found as a major cause of accidents.

The Yeida has also directed the toll operator, Jaypee Infratech Limited, to expedite the work of installing crash barriers on the median of the Yamuna Expressway from Greater Noida to Agra.

The expressway operator will spend ₹75 crore on the installation of crash barrier. A crash barrier is a strong fence at the side of a road or in the middle of a dual carriageway or motorway that prevents a vehicle from diverting to the other side and reduces the risk of serious accidents.

“We have directed the toll operator to expedite the work to ensure the safety of commuters driving on the expressway,” said Singh.