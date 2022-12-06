Speed limit reduced on Yamuna expressway due to winter fog

The Yamuna expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) on Tuesday said it has decided to reduce the speed limit from 100kmph to 80kmph for light vehicles and from 80kmph to 60kmph for heavy vehicles, to prevent road accidents in the winter fog. The reduced speed limit will come into effect from December 15 and will continue till February 15, 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have decided to reduce the speed limit of light and heavy vehicles for the safety of commuters on Yamuna expressway. With reduced speed, driving becomes a little safer,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida.

According to Yeida data, 45% of accidents are a result of drivers falling asleep at the wheel, while speeding and violation of traffic rules respectively account for 19% and 11% of accidents on the expressway. Stationary vehicles on the expressway have also been a major cause of accidents, according to Yeida.

The agency has also directed the toll operator – Jaypee infratech limited, to provide tea in the wee hours to drivers of heavy vehicles, so that they do not fall asleep at the wheel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yeida has also directed the toll operator to complete the work of installing crash barriers Greater Noida to Agra at the earliest, officials said. A crash barrier stops a vehicle from going over to the other side, preventing multiple accidents, said Yeida officials.