Speeding car blows up in flames after ramming into divider in Noida, man dead

Noida: A man died after his Mercedes car rammed a road divider in Noida’s Sector 93 near Eldeco roundabout early on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, the car caught fire during the incident and the victim, identified as Anuj Sherawat (40), died on the spot.

Sherawat worked at a construction equipment manufacturing firm in Faridabad and had recently moved to a high-rise society at Sector 168 in Noida, said police. However, his permanent residence is in Rohini, Delhi and his family members were informed about the incident by police.

“The incident took place around 1am. The car was heading towards Sector 168 in Noida from Faridabad. A police team was rushed to the accident spot and the body sent for a postmortem examination,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police (central Noida).

“Two men in a car saw the accident and informed the police. They informed that the Mercedes car had overtaken them rashly while exiting the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway in Sector 93. When they reached the Eldeco roundabout, they saw that the car had rammed a divider there. Within minutes, the vehicle caught fire and the driver did not get a chance to escape. The whole incident was recorded in a mobile camera by one of the eyewitnesses,” said Vinod Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Phase 2 police station.

SHO Tiwari said that the body was handed over to the deceased’s family after the autopsy and no complaint has been received in the matter yet. The damaged car was removed from the main road in order to avoid any traffic congestion, he added.

Police said that the deceased was staying alone at his Noida flat. He is survived by his parents, who live in Rohini, they added.

