Students take lead in Gautam Budh Nagar malaria awareness campaign

GREATER NOIDA:Gautam Budh Nagar district administration and health authorities will conduct awareness drives across schools, urban local bodies and residential areas on April 25 to mark World Malaria Day, focusing on prevention and community participation.

Officials said government and private schools have been asked to hold awareness sessions during morning assemblies

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Officials said government and private schools have been asked to hold awareness sessions during morning assemblies. Students will be informed about malaria symptoms and ways to prevent mosquito breeding.

Health department officials said students will also take a “Malaria Warriors” pledge, committing to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding spots in their homes and neighbourhoods.

“The global theme for 2026 is ‘Driven to End Malaria: Now We Can, Now We Must.’ The campaign aims to involve citizens through schools and community groups so preventive action reaches every household,” said Narendra Kumar, chief medical officer (CMO).

The campaign will be carried out in coordination with the health, education and panchayati raj departments, along with the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development authorities.

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{{^usCountry}} Schools are also expected to organise street plays, rallies and rangoli competitions to spread awareness on cleanliness and preventing waterlogging, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Schools are also expected to organise street plays, rallies and rangoli competitions to spread awareness on cleanliness and preventing waterlogging, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Civic bodies, including municipal councils, municipalities and development authorities will also conduct public pledge ceremonies and outreach activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Civic bodies, including municipal councils, municipalities and development authorities will also conduct public pledge ceremonies and outreach activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Health department teams will organise meetings, rallies and targeted awareness campaigns in slum clusters and vulnerable localities. Residents will be informed about steps such as preventing stagnant water and maintaining sanitation,” the CMO said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Health department teams will organise meetings, rallies and targeted awareness campaigns in slum clusters and vulnerable localities. Residents will be informed about steps such as preventing stagnant water and maintaining sanitation,” the CMO said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the district-level campaign aims to encourage early awareness before the monsoon, when mosquito-borne diseases usually rise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the district-level campaign aims to encourage early awareness before the monsoon, when mosquito-borne diseases usually rise. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Maria Khan ...Read More Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023. Read Less

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