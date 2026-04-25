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Students take lead in Gautam Budh Nagar malaria awareness campaign

On April 25, Gautam Budh Nagar will hold awareness drives for World Malaria Day, targeting schools and communities to promote prevention and participation.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 04:48 am IST
By Maria Khan
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GREATER NOIDA:Gautam Budh Nagar district administration and health authorities will conduct awareness drives across schools, urban local bodies and residential areas on April 25 to mark World Malaria Day, focusing on prevention and community participation.

Officials said government and private schools have been asked to hold awareness sessions during morning assemblies

Officials said government and private schools have been asked to hold awareness sessions during morning assemblies. Students will be informed about malaria symptoms and ways to prevent mosquito breeding.

Health department officials said students will also take a “Malaria Warriors” pledge, committing to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding spots in their homes and neighbourhoods.

“The global theme for 2026 is ‘Driven to End Malaria: Now We Can, Now We Must.’ The campaign aims to involve citizens through schools and community groups so preventive action reaches every household,” said Narendra Kumar, chief medical officer (CMO).

The campaign will be carried out in coordination with the health, education and panchayati raj departments, along with the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development authorities.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

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