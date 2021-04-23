Supply poor, private hospitals still face oxygen shortage in Ghaziabad and Noida

Ghaziabad/Noida: Many private hospitals in Ghaziabad and Noida continued to face shortage of oxygen on Thursday as supplies could not keep with demand in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital region.

Officials of several hospitals in both the cities said that they are trying to arrange for oxygen on hourly basis even as family members of the patients were running pillar to post to procure oxygen cylinders.

In Ghaziabad, officials familiar with the development said that the city currently requires 59 tonnes of oxygen daily, but supply is only about 30-35 tonnes per day.

Shailesh Kumar, father of an 18-year-old girl, was in tears outside Avantika Hospital in Indirapuram and desperately seeking any arrangement for oxygen. “The hospital told us that there is no oxygen supply, and we should try elsewhere. How will she get the treatment now? She was admitted here since April 17,” he said.

Many hospitals in the city face similar situation.

“We have never faced such conditions with oxygen left for few hours and we are trying to arrange each and every cylinder we can. We have asked patients to make arrangements elsewhere. We have 35 patients and one of them left while others are trying to arrange oxygen on their own,” said Dr Yuvraj Sharma, managing director of Avantika Hospital.

“At present, we are depending on and arranging for hourly supplies. The district administration is also trying to arrange oxygen for us. Many hospitals face similar issues,” Sharma said, adding that a minimum of 30 cylinders are required each day for Covid treatment.

Nearby Shanti Gopal Hospital in Ahimsa Khand II also faced similar issues. “We have intimated patients about the issue of oxygen and have discharged patients who didn’t require emergency services. There are 25 Covid beds, but we have oxygen supply only for six hours. The administration got arranged 15 cylinders and we also arranged similar numbers. So, we will be able to manage till Friday afternoon. Only nine of 22 patients are left now,” said Dr Sanjay Garg, one of the directors at Shanti Gopal Hospital.

“Even empty cylinders are not available at present so that we can get them refilled on our own,” Dr Garg added.

Despite repeated attempts, Ghaziabad district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey did not respond to calls and text messages. Shailendra Kumar Singh, additional district magistrate (city) and nodal officer for oxygen supplies, also did not respond to calls.

However, officials of the district industries department said that 150 empty cylinders of seven cubic metres each were sent to Muzaffarnagar for refilling and once they reach Ghaziabad, they will be supplied to hospitals as per requirement. “We also have 60 empty cylinders of 60 cubic metres each and one empty tank with 20 tonne capacity. These can be refilled and can also be put to use for supply to hospitals,” said Virendra Kumar, general manager of district industries department.

In Noida, the managements of Kailash Hospital in Sector 27 and Prakash Hospital in Sector 33 announced that it was difficult to function without adequate supply.

Prakash Hospital said that its Noida facility has 55 Covid-19 patients and Greater Noida hospital has 85 positive patients. “For the last few days, the two hospitals have been facing serious difficulties in getting adequate and regular supply of oxygen. Our supplier is situated in Faridabad. On Thursday, the supplier said they could not give us oxygen as they have to supply the gas to Haryana hospitals,” said Ayush Chauhan, executive director, Prakash Hospital.

In the afternoon, Prakash Hospital’s Noida facility had two and a half hours of oxygen supply, and Greater Noida facility hospital had three hours of oxygen supply, Chauhan said, adding that they were working on sourcing oxygen from other vendors.

“We have shifted around 12 patients from Noida hospital and five patients from Greater Noida hospital to other hospitals,” said Chauhan.

While the present requirement of oxygen in Gautam Budh Nagar is 60 metric tonnes (MT) a day, the supply is about 10 MT. Dr Shweta, in-charge of oxygen/medicine availability, GB Nagar, said Prakash Hospital had faced oxygen shortage since morning. “We provided them 80 oxygen cylinders and resumed supply. They shifted some patients to other hospitals for safety,” she said.

Kailash Hospital at one point had only four to five hours of oxygen. “We’ve four hospitals in GB Nagar. All of them are suffering from the lack of oxygen. We have 450 patients and we’ve stopped new admissions due to the shortage. We are even ready to buy oxygen at inflated rates but the supply is restricted,” said Dr Ritu Bohra, Kailash Hospital’s group medical director.

VB Joshi, Kailash Hospital spokesperson, said they had not shifted any patient on Thursday.

Meanwhile, there were several patients who are doing rounds of hospitals but not getting beds.

“My relatives have run from one hospital to the other with my mother-in-law (aged 70 and a resident of Rajendra Nagar) who is suffering fever and low oxygen levels, but they could not find any hospital. All hospitals said that oxygen supply is running out,” said Nitin Ashu, a resident of Pratap Vihar in Ghaziabad.

Under the present circumstances, families have arranged for oxygen cylinders on their own. “For the past four days my mother is not able to move out of bed. No hospital is admitting her citing lack of oxygen supply. So, I arranged for a cylinder at home and it lasts four hours. Once it gets finished, I rush to Navyug Market to get it refilled,” said Prateek Kaushik, a resident of Delhi Gate locality.

On Thursday, GB Nagar recorded 11 deaths and 530 positive cases. There are 4,088 active cases in the district now.

Swati Maliwal, chairperson Delhi Commission for Women, tweeted, “My nana died waiting for emergency support in front of Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida. I kept standing there for half an hour and pleading for admission and nothing happened. Shame! Pathetic!”

Ajit Kumar, Sharda Hospital spokesperson, said that all the beds were occupied in the hospital. “The hospital management was trying to arrange a bed for the patient. The patient was in a critical condition and he died before admission,” he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION Ghaziabad runs out of ICU beds, records over 1,000 Covid-19 cases Noida Metro changes timings of Aqua Line Rise in prices of raw materials hits Noida's garment sector Call centre duping foreign nationals on pretext of accident claims busted 