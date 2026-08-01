Suraksha Group completes work on 7,913 flats in Noida’s Wish Town

New Delhi: Suraksha Group, which acquired debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL) in 2024, on Friday said it has completed construction of 7,913 flats across 84 towers in Noida’s Wish Town township and aims to deliver all remaining homes by 2028.

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The company said it has also upgraded key infrastructure in the township, including enhancing power supply, introducing Ganga water connectivity and expanding community facilities.

“Of the 20,000 flats across 139 towers, construction has been completed in 84 towers comprising 7,913 units. Occupancy certificates (OCs) have been received for 42 towers covering 4,213 flats. We have also applied for OCs for another 26 towers comprising 2,229 flats,” Suraksha Group chief executive officer Abhijit Gohil said.

Wish Town — spread across sectors 128, 129, 131, 133 and 134 along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway — was developed by the Jaypee Group as an integrated township comprising residential projects, commercial spaces, schools, healthcare facilities and a golf course.

Gohil said structural audits have been completed for seven towers comprising 583 flats. Fire no-objection certificates (NOCs) have already been received for two towers, while approvals for the remaining towers are under process. Structural audits are also underway for another nine towers with 888 flats, he added.

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{{^usCountry}} He said that Ganga water supply has now been extended to sectors within Wish Town and that 11 cluster clubs are expected to become operational by the end of the current financial year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that Ganga water supply has now been extended to sectors within Wish Town and that 11 cluster clubs are expected to become operational by the end of the current financial year. {{/usCountry}}

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To support the growing residential population, the company has also strengthened the township’s electricity infrastructure. Officials said the load capacity of Grid Substation-I has been increased from 19.8 MVA to 35 MVA, while Grid Substation-II currently has a capacity of 9.7 MVA.

The company also announced that the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has granted registration for Wish Point, its commercial development in Sector 134.

JIL executive director Jash Panchamia said the group remains focused on completing stalled projects while improving civic infrastructure across the township. “The receipt of occupancy certificates, expansion of Ganga water supply, enhancement of power infrastructure and development of community amenities reflect our commitment to delivering a fully integrated township,” Panchamia said.

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Suraksha Group took over Jaypee Infratech in June 2024 under the insolvency resolution process after years of delays that left thousands of homebuyers waiting for possession. Under its approved resolution plan, the company committed to completing nearly 20,000 pending homes across various stalled residential projects.