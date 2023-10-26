Survey finds about 5,500 illegal constructions, extra flats in Vasundhara

A recent survey by the Uttar Pradesh Avas Vikas Parishad has identified about 5,500 unauthorised constructions in Vasundhara, including 149 flats, constructed in violation of norms and beyond the sanctioned limit, said housing board officials on Thursday.

The officials said they are hoping that some of these constructions may get regularised as they fall under the influence zone of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station in Sahibabad, which provides for higher floor area ratio (FAR), which allows for more constructions. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

They said the survey was ordered by their senior officials and was completed in earlier this month.

“We are now compiling final figures, which will be sent to our headquarters for further action. These will be matched with the sanctioned maps and action will be taken against violators. About 5,500 unauthorised constructions were identified during the survey. These could include constructions which may be compounded (regularised on payment of charges). The figure also include 149 flats that were constructed beyond the sanctioned limit,” said Rakesh Chandra, superintending engineer, UP Avas Vikas Parishad.

The influence zone has been defined as an area within 1.5km radius from the RRTS stations in Ghaziabad in the Uttar Pradesh government’s transit oriented development policy released last year. There is also a provision of mixed land use where residential, commercial etc, activities can be taken up together.

Vasundhara is located in close proximity to the RRTS Sahibabad station across the Link Road.

“Provision of higher FAR in the influence zone may provide benefit to unauthorised constructions in part of Vasundhara. But, we will have to wait for the decision from our headquarters. The enforcement activities are generally looked after by our executive engineers. But a proper enforcement team was constituted in cities such as Ghaziabad and Meerut after the intervention from senior officers,” Chandra said.

The developers, on the other hand, said such constructions are rampant and generally take place in connivance with officials.

“These constructions are result of faulty by-laws. Currently, there is no provision of parking in plots of up to 150 square metres and maximum construction limit is stilt plus three storeys. This should be increased to four storeys with parking. So, the by-laws need to be amended. Otherwise, developers and property owners, in order to cover the cost of high priced land, generally take up construction of additional flats. So, amended by-laws are needed,” said Pradeep Gupta, chairman of trans-Hindon builders welfare association.

“All these unauthorised activities go on with the knowledge of officials. When there are complaints, the fault is passed on to developers,” Gupta said.

