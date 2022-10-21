Suspect who fled police custody held from Noida’s Sector 8

A suspect who fled police custody on Wednesday, was arrested by the Gautam Budh Nagar police from Sector 8 on Thursday, police said.

A country-made pistol along with live cartridges was recovered from the possession of the suspect. He was earlier arrested on Tuesday for possessing 1.4 kilogram of marijuana from Barola village in Noida and was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The suspect has been identified as Bhishma Singh, a native of Siwan in Bihar and a resident of Barola village, police said.

“Singh was being held at the Phase 1 police station in Noida when he fled custody. On Wednesday afternoon, he said he wanted to go to the toilet while in police custody. He was escorted by a constable but managed to escape,” said Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

A police constable deputed under the Phase 1 police station in Noida was suspended for dereliction of duty after the suspect had fled custody.

Police said the suspect ran into a busy market in Harola village after which police teams were deployed to nab him. On Thursday, he was arrested from Sector 8 by the police following a tip-off.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The suspect was arrested from a dilapidated building in Sector 8. A country-made pistol along with live cartridges was recovered from him,” said ADCP Dwivedi.

The suspect has been booked under the NDPS Act and under Section 223 (escape from confinement or custody) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police added.