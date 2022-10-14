Suspected robber shot dead by house owner in Sahibabad

A suspected robber was shot dead by a house owner at Tila Morh in Sahibabad early Friday morning while he was allegedly trying to enter the house along with other members of his group, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The suspect, whose body was found on the first floor balcony of the house of Yogendra Mavi, remained unidentified till Friday evening and it was sent for a post-mortem, police added. Police said that they received information about the incident around 4.30am.

“After getting a call on Dial 112, our personnel reached the house of Mavi. Prima facie, there were no signs of any theft or robbery. The house owner said that robbers were trying to enter the house and they opened fire. He also retaliated by firing from his licenced pistol and killed one of the suspected robbers,” said Muniraj G, senior superintendent of police (SSP).

The SSP said that the police have started an investigation in the case. “We have collected evidence with the help of forensic personnel and a dog squad,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Inspector Bhuvnesh Kumar, the station house officer (SHO) at Tila Morh police station, said that the deceased is around 27 years and is yet to be identified.

“We have registered an FIR under Section 398 (attempt to commit robbery) and 459 (grievous hurt caused during trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” SHO Kumar said.

The family of Mavi said that the incident took place around 4am and shots were fired by the suspects. “My nephew told me that some suspects were trying to enter the house and opened fire. They climbed the balcony with the help of a wooden pole. My brother also pulled out his pistol and fired in retaliation. Later, we spotted a dead man and we informed the police,” said Mavi’s brother, Rishi Kumar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}